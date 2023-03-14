Lebanese pound hits historic low against dollar as banks strike

The Lebanese pound has plummeted more than 98 percent against the U.S. dollar since the country plunged into a severe economic crisis in 2019

The Lebanese pound on Tuesday sank to a historic low against the dollar on the parallel market, according to foreign exchange dealers.

While officially the Lebanese pound stands at 15,000 to the dollar, it was trading at 100,000 against the American currency, dealers said. The news came as the country’s commercial banks resumed an open-ended strike on Tuesday in response to “arbitrary” judicial decisions against them.

They condemned the authorities for allowing borrowers to repay their foreign currency loans at the old exchange rate despite last month’s official devaluation. The banks said they will be closed for an indefinite period.

The Lebanese pound has plummeted more than 98 percent against the U.S. dollar since the country plunged into a severe economic crisis in 2019. Although last year the government reached a draft agreement with the IMF to receive a 3 billion dollar loan, it still hasn’t been finalized and there is little hope of closing the estimated $72 billion financial hole.

According to the United Nations, the ongoing economic meltdown has forced over 80 percent of the country's citizens into poverty. With a caretaker administration that has little power, the government can only guarantee a few hours of daily access to electricity.