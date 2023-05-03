IMF warns Middle East, north Africa economic growth set for 'soft patch'

Closer diplomatic ties across the region – including the rapprochement of Saudi Arabia and Iran – lower 'tensions' and are 'a good thing for the economy'

Economies in the Middle East and north Africa are expected to slow down this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday, warning that impoverished countries like Sudan or Yemen will continue to suffer high inflation.

Growth will hit a “soft patch,” down from 5.3 percent last year to 3.1 percent in 2023, the IMF said in its regional forecast.

“The decline in growth is an acceptable result in the context of addressing the most difficult economic problem that we suffer from in a large number of countries in the world – inflation,” said Jihad Azour, the IMF’s Middle East and central Asia director.

The report covers 32 countries and territories from the wealthy, resource-rich Gulf to north Africa and war-torn Yemen, as well as central Asia and Pakistan. It said low-income countries in those regions would recover from last year’s contraction to modest growth, while inflation would ease from 83 percent to a still-high 46 percent.

However, the drop “is not sufficient compared to the needs of these countries,” which include Sudan, Yemen, Mauritania, Somalia, and Djibouti.

In Sudan particularly, the economic impact of fighting – which broke out last month between rival generals and has paralyzed the country – is hard to assess, Azour told AFP.

“There’s an additional toll on neighboring countries in terms of refugees,” he added, “and there are additional risks and uncertainties also on other countries.”

Azour noted that closer diplomatic ties across the region – including the rapprochement of Saudi Arabia and Iran – lower “tensions” and are “a good thing for the economy.”

"All breakthroughs are positive, as they reduce risks on the one hand, and open new horizons for economic movement and investment on the other hand."