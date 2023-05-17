Lebanon's tanking economy increasingly cash-based: World Bank

Lebanon has been mired since 2019 in an economic crisis that the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in modern history

The World Bank on Tuesday warned that nearly half of crisis-hit Lebanon’s economy is now cash-based as trust in banks has plummeted, heightening money laundering risks and slashing hopes for recovery.

“A pervasive and growing dollarized cash economy is a major impediment to Lebanon’s economic recovery,” a World Bank report said.

Lebanon has been mired since 2019 in an economic crisis that the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in modern history, as the currency’s market value has fallen by at least 98 percent against the U.S. dollar. As a result, the cash economy has nearly doubled in size from 26 percent of gross domestic product in 2021 to nearly half of GDP last year, the Washington-based body said.

This trend has adverse implications on “fiscal and monetary policy, significantly heightens the risks of money laundering, increases informality, and facilitates tax evasion,” it added.

The World Bank estimated Lebanon’s cash economy to be at around $9.9 billion, or just under 46 percent of GDP in 2022.

Lebanon's currency plunge has driven price hikes including on fuel, food, and other basic goods, with supermarkets pricing items in U.S. dollars and many private employers paying salaries in cash. Meanwhile, banks have imposed draconian withdrawal restrictions, essentially locking depositors out of their life savings and prompting them to back away from a collapsing banking sector.

"A cash economy has come to gradually replace the banking sector," the report said, adding that "the root cause of a pervasive cash economy is the loss of confidence in the insolvent banking sector.”

"An increasing reliance on cash transactions threatens to completely reverse the progress that Lebanon made towards enhancing its financial integrity... before the current crisis.”