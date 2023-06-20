Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China

Qatar will supply four million tons annually of natural gas from the North Field East Expansion Project to China

Qatar signed a deal with the China National Petroleum Corporation agreeing to supply it with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf country's energy minister announced on Tuesday.

"Qatar will supply four million tons annually of natural gas from the North Field East Expansion Project to China over a period of 27 years," said Saad al-Kaabi, QatarEnergy's CEO at a signing ceremony in Doha.

The announcement comes seven months after a deal with the same terms was struck with China's Sinopec. Asian countries are the main market for Qatar's gas, which has been increasingly sought by European countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

"This will become the second LNG (liquefied natural gas) sale and purchase agreement to China within the North Field East Expansion Project," the energy ministry noted.

The two deals are the longest seen in the liquefied gas industry. By expanding the exploitation of North Field, which has the world's biggest natural gas reserves and extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory, Qatar is raising its LNG production by 60 percent-plus to 126 million tons a year by 2027.