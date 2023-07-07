Turkey's President Erdogan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates later this month to drum up foreign funding

Turkey expects Gulf countries to make direct investments of nearly $10 billion in domestic assets as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s trip to the region later this month, according to senior Turkish officials.

The Turkish leader is scheduled to visit his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates on July 17, with the aim of drumming up foreign funding that would boost Turkey’s strained economy after his re-election in May.

Direct investments worth about $10 billion “should come within a short time, and this is crucial,” an official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity. "Expectations are high for the Gulf visit. Some important agreements will be signed."

The anonymous sources added that overall investments of up to $30 billion are expected over a longer period in Turkey’s energy, infrastructure, and defense sectors.

Since 2021 – when Ankara launched a diplomatic effort to mend ties with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi – investments and funding from the Gulf have helped relieve pressure on Turkey’s economy.

Last month, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek traveled to the UAE to discuss "economic cooperation opportunities" with their counterparts, and they also met Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. After that visit, Reuters reported that Turkey came away expecting direct investments soon.

Erdogan appointed Yilmaz and Simsek in part to execute a U-turn after years of unorthodox economic policy that sent inflation soaring and net foreign reserves to a record low in May.