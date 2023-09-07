Officials agree to boost economic collaboration between Israel, Jordan

During the meeting in Aqaba it was agreed to increase the number of Jordanian workers in Eilat, pending final approval by the Israeli government

Jordanian officials met with Israeli officials in Jordan on Wednesday to discuss collaborations between the Red Sea resort cities of Aqaba and Eilat, Israel’s Kan revealed on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by delegations from the two country’s respective cities. It was agreed to increase the number of Jordanian workers in Eilat by 1,150 pending final approval by the Israeli government.

The new Jordanian employees will work mainly in tourism and agriculture, and the increase in the number of Jordanian employees in the Israeli resort city will bring their numbers to over 3,000. Previous discussions took place in February 2022.

MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP The Dan Eilat hotel in southern Israeli Red Sea resort city of Eilat.

The Jordanian delegation was headed by the Vice-Governor of the Aqaba district. The Israeli delegation was led by the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Director of its Middle East Division, Oded Yossef, Deputy Director of the Middle East Division, and included representatives from various ministries, as well as the Population Authority and the Eilat municipality. Israel's ambassador to Jordan, Rogel Rahman, was also present, after recently presenting his credentials on Monday.

In addition to the subject of Jordanian workers, the meeting brought up other ideas for joint initiatives. These include joint tourist packages, the monitoring of water quality in the Gulf of Eilat, and the opening of direct air routes between the two cities.

Last Month, Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Minister Yisrael Katz met with his Emirati and Jordanian counterparts in Abu Dhabi to discuss a regional Prosperity Initiative.

The massive green collaboration initiative would see roughly 7 billion cubic feet of desalinated water sold to Amman from Israel, and solar energy would be sold to Jerusalem from Jordan, as part of a farm funded by the UAE.