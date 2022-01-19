Oil flow resumes in Iraq-Turkey pipeline after blast

The pipeline carries crude oil from Iraq's Kurdistan region for export from Turkey's port of Ceyhan

The flow of crude oil through a pipeline running from Iraq to Turkey resumed after it was halted on Tuesday due to a blast near the pipeline, officials said Wednesday.

Carrying more than 450,000 barrels a day, the pipeline transports crude oil from Iraq's Kurdistan region for export from Turkey's port of Ceyhan.

The cargoes mainly head to refineries in Mediterranean countries such as Croatia, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

Turkish officials near the site of the explosion in the city of Kahramanmaras said the rupture and subsequent blast appeared to have been caused by "an electricity pole that overturned in adverse weather conditions."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483785891025928192 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The blast contributed to a rise in international crude oil prices to a seven-year high.

Local officials said the blast also briefly halted traffic along a regional highway.

Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas said earlier the fire had been extinguished and oil flows would resume within an hour after "all necessary measures have been taken by Botas teams."

Another source said the blast had no effect on overall monthly export volumes.

"Oil was stored upstream and can be fully released now that pipeline is back online," the person said, according to Reuters.