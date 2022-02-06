Media office: Dubai aims to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030

The council says the plans will 'support the UAE’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050'

On Sunday, Dubai greenlit a plan to cut the emirate’s carbon emissions 30 percent by the end of 2030, according to its government media office.

Dubai’s Supreme Council of Energy convened virtually to review carbon emission reduction programs from the emirate’s water, waste management, transportation, and electricity sectors, which the office said “resulted in significant reductions in 2019 and 2020.”

Following this review, “the Council approved the updated plans and objectives to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent by the end of 2030 to support the UAE’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

The council is expected to examine Dubai’s carbon emissions over the next 10 years, and form an outline for the United Arab Emirates to also achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

During the meeting, the Supreme Council of Energy also discussed the launch of the DEWA-SAT 1 nanosatellite, which is part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Space-D program.

The Space-D program looks to leverage “nanosatellite technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and remote sensing technologies” in order to enhance Dubai’s water and electricity sector.

This “shows how Dubai’s leadership is taking advantage of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and blockchain to exchange information with the help of satellite communications and earth observation,” DEWA CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said.