Funding goal doubled for US-UAE climate change initiative

Vilsack says that 'President Biden believes we should get $8 billion by COP27'

The United Arab Emirates and the United States are reportedly looking to obtain around $8 billion from investors for an agricultural climate change initiative, an increase from the initial goal of $4 billion announced last year.

During the 2021 COP26 conference, Washington and Abu Dhabi established the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), a joint initiative encouraging global investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems.

While the mission originally sought to raise only $4 billion in green investments from 2021 to 2025, US Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack first told Reuters that AIM for Climate is now doubling its goal.

“We believe we actually need to set a higher goal,” the official said.

“President Biden believes we should get $8 billion by COP27.”

Earlier in February, the US Department of Agriculture also announced it would invest $1 billion in sustainability-centered projects through its grant-awarding Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program.

AIM for Climate is backed by 140 partners who pledged to encourage investments in climate-friendly research and protocols - including the multinational technology firm IBM.

The company’s pro-bono Sustainability Accelerator will join the list of supporters and help small farms in India engage in climate-friendly agricultural practices, Vilsack explained to Reuters.