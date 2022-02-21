US, Egypt launch joint climate working group

'It means delivering on existing commitments, strengthening commitments... and creating new commitments'

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday convened in Cairo for the first meeting of a joint climate working group between the two nations.

The US-Egypt Climate Working Group, which the two sides agreed to establish in November 2021, will focus on the COP27 climate summit and on bilateral cooperation of mitigation and adaptation-related issues.

In a joint statement, the two officials said they recognize the urgency of the challenge posed by climate change and the importance of accelerating global efforts, according to the US Embassy in Egypt.

This year’s COP27 summit, which is set to take place in Egypt in November, will be led by President-Designate Shoukry.

Kerry delivered remarks on Monday at the American University in Cairo, where he emphasized a focus on the implementation of climate goals in what he called “implementation plus,” The Hill reported.

“It means delivering on existing commitments, strengthening commitments that are not strong enough, and creating new commitments and efforts where none exist,” he said.

Last year’s COP26 climate summit in Scotland ended with various pledges made by countries and companies to help slow the rate of climate change, focusing on global warming and greenhouse gases.

The initiative comes amid uncertainty about whether the US can achieve its own climate commitments.

“We hope” to pass legislation that would invest $500 billion in combating climate change, Kerry said.

He further challenged countries for their use of natural gas, The Hill reported.

“Unless fully abated, new natural gas capacity will lock in decades of new emissions when we should all be focusing on deploying abundant and cheap clean energy.”