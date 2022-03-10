DEWA calls for attendance at first-ever MENA climate week

The conference aims to 'explore climate opportunities and challenges'

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) called on climate activists Wednesday to attend the upcoming first-ever Middle East and North Africa Regional Climate Week.

The event, known as MENACW 2022, aims to “accelerate collaboration and integrate climate action into global pandemic recovery,” according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

MENACW 2022 is set to kick off in the United Arab Emirates capital of Dubai from March 28 to March 31, and will include a series of in-person and virtual activities like panel discussions with ministers, in addition to talks with climate experts.

The four day conference “will also assess climate action in the region, explore climate opportunities and challenges, and show innovative and ambitious solutions,” a press release from the Government of Dubai explained.

DEWA will host the event in cooperation with the UAE environment ministry and the World Green Economy Organization.

The Middle East North Africa region is particularly vulnerable to the dangers of climate change - and scientific forecasts of extreme weather events are drawing alarm from leaders in the area.

In February, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog cautioned that the hazards posed by climate change do not stop at borders, and called for cooperation with regional leaders in order to combat environmental threats and create a “Renewable Middle East.”