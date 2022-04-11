Iraqis work to clean neglected, polluted Tigris River

'In Iraq, five million cubic meters of waste are dumped daily into the Tigris and Euphrates rivers'

Conservation groups in Iraq are working to purify the heavily neglected and polluted Tigris River, one of the two great rivers that define Mesopotamia.

Amid the systemic pollution problem, several NGOs are trying to revive and protect Iraq’s freshwater by cleaning up the littered river.

Volunteers include the Cleanup Ambassadors and a group called Save the Tigris, which runs campaigns that push environmental issues concerning water resources into the spotlight.

“The first aim is to raise awareness and spread the message on environmental problems,’ Ali, a Cleanup Ambassador, told i24NEWS.

The over 1,000-mile-long Tigris flows south from the Taurus Mountains in Turkey through Syria and Iraq into the Persian Gulf.

Iraq’s capital Baghdad stands on the river’s banks, which is an important transport route in a largely desert country.

"Waste in Iraq is a major problem,” said Azzam Allouche, head of Save the Tigris NGO.

“Barely any Iraqis realize that in Iraq, five million cubic meters of waste are dumped daily into the Tigris and Euphrates rivers,’ he told i24NEWS.

“This means residents are drinking polluted water.”

Save the Tigris works under a framework dubbed “environmental peace-building” to engage the population to be more conscious of waste, and the task of becoming more environmentally aware in Iraq is being set in motion.

“Before the campaign, it was so sad to see areas near the river covered in dirt,” Cleanup Ambassador volunteer Rassell told i24NEWS.

“But after the cleanup it feels a lot better.”