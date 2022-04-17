States offer to help Tunisia limit harm after fuel ship sinks

'The situation is reassuring and under control, and no leakage of gas oil has been recorded'

Tunisia’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it will coordinate with a number of other countries in order to limit any potential environmental harm from the fuel ship which sank along the state’s coastline.

The ship was reportedly carrying anywhere from 750 to 1,000 tons of fuel when it sank off the coast of Tunisia, some seven miles away from the southern city of Gabes.

While Tunisia did not name the nations which offered to help, local media reported that Italy is set to deploy a ship that specializes in managing marine disasters.

A team of divers is also already examining the sunken ship for signs of oil leaks, and officials reported that the atmosphere remains calm.

“The situation is reassuring and under control, and no leakage of gas oil has been recorded until now from the tank of the sinking ship,” Transport Minister Rabie Majidi said.

He added that the next phase of the operation is “delicate and sensitive” because the vessel must be removed from the water without any fuel leaks.

Tunisia’s Environment Ministry attributed the ship’s sinking earlier to bad weather, and the navy managed to rescue all seven crew members from the submerging vessel after a distress call.

Authorities in the country opened an investigation into the incident on Saturday, and Environment Minister Laila Chikaoui said that “Tunisia will determine later the losses and will demand compensation.”