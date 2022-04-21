Iraq: Conservationists fight to save endangered leopards

Ahmed says 'We have to save them, they are part of our culture and identity'

Conservationists in Iraq are racing to save the country’s endangered Persian leopards as loss of habitat and hunting drive the local population to near extinction.

Only around 1,000 such leopards are estimated to remain in the wild worldwide, and most reside in Iran and Afghanistan.

Hana Raza, an Iraqi Kurdish conservationist, believes that there are now just 25 Persian leopards in the entirety of Iraq.

Hunting the animal is illegal in Iraq's Kurdistan region, with offenders subject to a fine, but local law enforcement says that the regulation can be difficult to enforce.

“The area is very large and we don't have the necessary resources to cover it,” Akram Saleh, a member of the local forest police, said.

“Hunters have better weapons, better cars than us.”

Bahez and Nabaz Farooq Ali, two environmentalist brothers, are working to preserve the species’ presence on Bamo mountain, where land mines from the Iran-Iraq war in the area have deterred humans from encroaching on the leopards’ territory.

“Places like Bamo mountain, if effectively protected, could become a breeding site [for the leopards],” Soran Ahmed, a biologist who studies the species, said.

“We have to save them, they are part of our culture and identity.”