Overuse and climate change kill off Iraq's Sawa Lake

Sawa Lake, once a biodiverse wetland popular with Iraqi families, is now a barren wasteland with piles of salt

A "No Fishing" sign on the edge of Iraq's western desert is one of the few clues that it was once Sawa Lake, a biodiverse wetland and recreational landmark.

Human activity and climate change combined to turn the site into a barren wasteland with piles of salt.

Abandoned hotels and tourist facilities here hark back to the 1990s when the salt lake was in its heyday. But today, the lake near the city of Samawa, south of the capital Baghdad, is completely dry.

"This year, for the first time, the lake has disappeared," environmental activist Husam Subhi said. "In previous years, the water area had decreased during the dry seasons."

The two-square-mile lake has been drying up since 2014, says Youssef Jabbar, environmental department head of Muthana province.

"Muthana is a desert province, it suffers from drought and lack of rainfall,” he explained.

A government statement issued last week also pointed to "more than 1,000 wells illegally dug" for agriculture in the area.

Additionally, nearby cement and salt factories "drained significant amounts of water from the groundwater that feeds the lake,” Jabbar said.

Sawa is not the only body of water in Iraq facing the perils of drought.

Iraqi social media is often filled with photos of grotesquely cracked soil, such as in the UNESCO-listed Howeiza marshes in the south, or Razzaza Lake in the central province of Karbala.

In Sawa, a sharp drop in rainfall – now only 30 percent of what used to be normal for the region – and rising temperatures are draining the region’s natural water resources, said Aoun Dhiab of Iraq's water resources ministry.