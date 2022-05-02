Urban dogs explore nature at Israeli desert retreat

'Take your dogs out and let them be connected to nature and live like they are meant to'

Dogs are man's best friend but sometimes they need their own space.

A special dog retreat in Israel is giving urban dogs a chance to safely explore nature.

i24NEWS joined the Dog Adventure School at its temporary camp site, located in the Arava desert near the Dead Sea, to see how these city dogs are getting used to the natural lifestyle.

"It's about getting the best out of them. That's what we try to do. They have a good time," one of the trainers, Jordan Knight, told i24NEWS.

Jordan and his fellow dog trainer, Ayelet, started Dog Adventure School in early 2021.

"One day I met Jordan and he said, 'I'm looking for someone who will go camping with me and some dogs,' and it went pretty quickly from there," Ayelet Gal said.

"We set it all up and in the beginning the concept was that this is their right, their right to be free, to explore, to be a dog in nature," Gal continued.

As word spread, the retreats became a hit.

"The idea is to build a good culture. We want to have good cultured dogs," Knight explained.

"This way they have the opportunity to be free. If they behave well, they can be free. If they can't, they can't."

The owners report that their dogs behave better when they return home after experiencing the retreat, according to Gal.

Ayelet and Jordan aim to inspire owners to take matters into their own hands as well.

"Go to the fields, the rivers, to wadis, to forests," Gal said. "Take your dogs out and let them be connected to nature and live like they are meant to."