Egypt to issue new climate targets ahead of UN summit

'It is helpful for (Egypt) to get the ball rolling and set an important marker for what countries need to do'

Egypt plans to issue a new national target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions within weeks, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Friday during a ministerial meeting on climate change in Denmark's capital of Copenhagen.

His comments came as Cairo prepares to take the lead on global climate talks as host of a UN forum in November.

Last year, countries agreed at the COP26 UN summit in Scotland to revisit and strengthen their 2030 climate goals in time for the COP27 meeting to be held in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.

But since then, virtually no country submitted an enhanced target since the climate talks, according to David Waskow of the World Resources Institute, which tracks the talks.

Egypt could be among the first to do so.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525204231287803904 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Shoukry, who also serves as COP27 president, called on all nations to submit their new goals – known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) – and urged stronger action to address climate change.

"Egypt will be declaring its revised NDCs, hopefully within a matter of weeks," Shoukry said.

"I hope others will pay attention to what we will demonstrate in terms of ambition and commitment when our revised NDCs are issued."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525083389342121984 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Waskow noted that Egypt is lagging behind other states in submitting climate targets – it failed to present a new NDC by a deadline last year for COP26.

But, depending on what the new target says, it could be helpful in driving others to act, Waskow added.

"It is helpful for (Egypt) to get the ball rolling and... set an important marker for what countries do need to do.”