Saudi Arabia names senior diplomat as 1st climate envoy

Saudi Arabia plans to ramp up oil production while working towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia announced Sunday that it named a senior diplomat as its first climate envoy, as officials vow to ramp up oil production while pursuing ambitious goals for emission cuts.

The appointment of Adel al-Jubeir – who previously served as foreign minister and ambassador to Washington – was announced as part of a series of royal orders decreed by King Salman.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has been cashing in on the spike in energy prices resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530923976184274950 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In early May, the kingdom announced that economic growth in the first quarter rose 9.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021, which the statistics authority said represented "the highest growth rate in (the) last 10 years.”

It continues to resist US entreaties to raise oil output in an attempt to bring prices down in the wake of the Ukraine war, stressing its commitment to the OPEC+ oil alliance, which Riyadh and Moscow lead.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said earlier this month that the country expected to ramp up its daily oil production capacity by more than one million barrels to exceed 13 million barrels by 2027.

Yet last year, Saudi Arabia pledged ahead of the COP26 climate change summit to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, sparking skepticism from environmental campaign groups like Greenpeace.

With increasing urgency to limit global warming, experts warn of the need to reduce fossil fuel use.