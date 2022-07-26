Middle East facing dire effects of climate change

Sandstorms in Iraq, receding farmland in Egypt, and severe drought in Afghanistan

Temperatures in the Middle East rose far faster than the world average in the past three decades, with droughts predicted to come with great frequency and severity as precipitation continues to decrease.

The Mideast is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change – and the effects are already being seen, according to AP News.

In Iraq, intensified sandstorms repeatedly smothered cities this year, shutting down commerce and sending thousands to hospitals; rising soil salinity in Egypt’s Nile Delta is eating away at crucial farmland; in Afghanistan, drought is forcing the migration of young people from their villages, searching for work.

In recent weeks, temperatures in some parts of the region topped 122°Fahrenheit.

Governments across the Mideast are now more than ever alert to the dangers of the climate crisis, particularly to the damage it is already inflicting on their economies.

“We are literally seeing the effects right in front of us… These impacts are not something that will hit us nine or 10 years down the line,” said Lama El Hatow, a climate change consultant who specializes in the Mideast and north Africa.

One reason for the Mideast’s vulnerability is that there is no margin to cushion the blow on millions of people as the rising temperature accelerates, in a region with already-high temperatures and limited water resources.

Regional governments also have a limited ability to adapt, the International Monetary Fund said earlier this year, AP reported.

Economies and infrastructure are weak, and regulations are often unenforced. Poverty is widespread, making job creation a priority over climate production, as autocratic governments – such as in Egypt – severely restrict civil society, hampering public engagement on climate issues.