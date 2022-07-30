Floods in Iran leave at least 53 dead, rescuers hunt for the missing

The deaths come a week after 22 people died in flash floods in the southern Fars province

Rescuers searched for missing persons in Iran on Friday after landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains left at least 53 people dead, officials said.

Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at the Red Crescent Society, told state TV that 16 people were still missing after two days of floods that affected 400 towns in 18 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

Friday’s worst-hit area was Firouz Kooh, in the foothills of the Alborz Mountains northeast of the capital Tehran, where at least 10 people died, Tehran’s Governor Mohsen Mansouri said.

He was later quoted by local news agencies as saying around six people were also missing.

Floods were still ravaging northern areas of the Tehran province on Friday, Mansouri said, adding that despite repeated warnings, trekkers were still heading toward Firouz Kooh.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552707961423904770 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Firouz Kooh, some 90 miles from the capital, is a favorite retreat for vacationers due to its cool summer temperatures. The area’s lush trails are also popular with hikers.

State media said at least eight people died on Thursday in a landslide caused by floods in the village of Imamzadeh Davood northwest of Tehran, which also damaged a religious shrine there.

As many as 14 people were reported missing.

Last week, 22 people died in flash floods in the southern Fars province.