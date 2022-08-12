Drought tightens its grip on Morocco

'To see villagers rush to public fountains in the morning or to a neighbor to get water makes you want to cry'

Mohamed gave up farming because of successive droughts that hit his previously fertile but isolated village in Morocco, and because he just couldn't bear it any longer.

"To see villagers rush to public fountains in the morning or to a neighbor to get water makes you want to cry," the 60-year-old man said.

"The water shortage is making us suffer," he told AFP in the Ouled Essi Masseoud village, some 87 miles from the country's economic capital Casablanca.

But it is not just his village that is suffering – all of the north African country has been hit.

No longer having access to potable running water, the villagers of Ouled Essi Masseoud rely solely on sporadic supplies in public fountains and from private wells.

"The fountains work just one or two days a week, the wells are starting to dry up, and the river next to it is drying up more and more," said Mohamed Sbai as he went to fetch water from neighbors.

The situation is critical, given the village's position in the agricultural province of Settat, near the Oum Errabia River and the al-Massira Dam, Morocco's second largest.

Its reservoir supplies drinking water to several cities, including the three million people who live in Casablanca. But the latest official figures show it is now filling at a rate of just five percent.

Al Massira reservoir is reduced to little more than a pond bordered by miles of cracked earth.

Nationally, dams are filling at a rate of only 27 percent, precipitated by the country's worst drought in at least four decades.