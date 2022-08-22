Egypt mango farmers making a big comeback despite heat

Egyptian mango farmers introduced new ventilation techniques, greenhouses, pruning and fertilizers

Every year over 43 million tons of mangos are produced globally, and in Egypt's northern canal city of Ismailia, farmers are learning to beat the heat with new adaptations.

Rising temperatures and black mold killed 70 percent of Ismailia's mango crop last year. However, this year, things are almost back to normal.

Egyptian mango farmers introduced new ventilation techniques, greenhouses, pruning and fertilizers.

“Regarding mitigating climate change, for foreign crops, the trees are not so high, so we make greenhouses to cover the trees from high temperature and to protect them from the cold as well," Mahmoud Tohamy, a local mango farmer owner, noted.

"This also reduces the pesticides we use, so the product would have the needed specifications and would merit export. As for the local crops, the trees are high, so we make corridors with pruning to allow sun and air.”

Another adaptation was to bring in different foreign species of mangos.

Ramadan Ahmed Mahmoud, a mango farmer owner and vendor, said of the changes: “We started growing mangos not originally local to match the climate like the crimson, Naomi, and Yasmina; these types match the current climate enduring high temperature and the cold as well. We also grow local types like Sukkari and Zebda so their high trees shadow and cover other plants from wind and dirt.”

On Saturday, Ismailia held its mango festival - attended by several ambassadors - which aimed to promote the fruit in local and foreign markets and also boost tourism.