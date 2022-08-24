Addressing the Lebanon salt crisis naturally

Lebanese salt farmers turn to a traditional, ecologically-friendly method to save their ponds

Lebanese salt farmers are trying a traditional, ecologically-friendly method to save their ponds amid cheaper imports and an economic crisis.

Facing the craft's extinction, Imad Malek from the northern part of the country, is one of the last remaining salt producers in the entire country.

Malek's life growing up in Anfeh revolved around salt. His father taught him to swim in a salt pond when he was only two years old.

"Salt production back in the days used to benefit many families. Local production used to cover national needs and get exported outside Lebanon in the '70s and '80s, when the salt production era was at its best," Malek explained.

"In the '90s, the Lebanese state started importing salt and lifted customs fees, so imported salt was cheaper than locally produced salt," he added.

After existing for centuries and sustaining generations upon generations, many of these ponds have been abandoned and are now simple tourist attractions.

Malek's salt farm is trying to stay profitable despite huge barriers. He switched his production methods back to how they used to be for his ancestors.

“They used to drag water from the sea through a windmill and fill up the ponds, then on some days there was not enough wind to pump water, they instead used pumps working on electricity or fuel," Malek said.

"Now, in the last two years, we re-installed the water pumping windmill and placed a solar system. We are now 100 percent eco-friendly in all of the salt production processes, we do not need fuel, gas, or electricity."

The salt farming season is summer, from June to September. On a good year, Malek can produce around 300 tons.

Although he makes much less money than he used to, he believes his family's heritage is priceless.