Lebanese farmers struggle amid dwindling rain, economic crisis

'We live on another planet. The state has completely forgotten us,' says a local farmer

Rainfall in Lebanon decreased in recent years, straining even the most water-rich country in the Middle East as it deals with an unprecedented economic crisis.

In a small town perched on a northern Lebanese mountain, farmers refuse to accept defeat even as the government abandoned them to a life off the grid.

Harf Beit Hasna receives almost no basic services – no water or sewage system, no streetlights or garbage collection, the only public school is closed, and the nearest pharmacy is a long drive down a mountain road.

“We live on another planet,” Nazih Sabra, a local farmer, told AP News. “The state has completely forgotten us.”

AP Photo/Hussein Malla An artificial pond is seen at an agricultural field at Harf Beit Hasna village, in Dinnieh province, north Lebanon, on September 7, 2022.

But residents of the town get by due to an ingenious solution: Trenches lined with plastic that collect rainwater. For decades, the rainwater allowed them to grow enough crops for themselves, with a surplus to sell.

However, where government neglect didn’t kill Harf Beit Hasna, the combination of climate change and economic freefall now threatens to. As rain declines and temperatures warm, farmers adapt, growing less water-demanding produce like tomatoes, cucumber, and drought-resistant tobacco.

But now, they can barely grow enough to get by.

“If there isn’t rain, you use whatever you have left stored and work with a deficit,” Sabra explained. “You can’t even afford to farm anymore.”

AP Photo/Hussein Malla Farmer Nazih Sabra sets a tube to pump water from an artificial pond at Harf Beit Hasna village in Dinnieh province, north Lebanon, on September 7, 2022.

Government services and infrastructure across Lebanon are faltering, but Harf Beit Hasna’s situation is particularly bad.

The disaster in the town is “much more profound, you have an entire community that is reliant on rain-fed agriculture” but can no longer rely on rain, said Sammy Kayed of the American University of Beirut’s Nature Conservation Center.