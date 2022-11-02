UAE, U.S. to spur $100 billion in clean energy projects

'Together, we will spur large-scale investment in new energy technologies... around the world,' says Hochstein

The United States and the United Arab Emirates agreed to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

The “Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy” (PACE) deal includes a goal of adding 100 gigawatts of clean energy globally by 2035.

"PACE further deepens our strategic relationship with the UAE and reflects the broader U.S. commitment to promoting economic prosperity, security, and stability in the region," Blinken said in a statement.

Under the initiative, the UAE, an OPEC oil producer, and the United States would provide technical, project management and funding assistance for commercially and environmentally sustainable energy projects in other countries.

Blinken's statement also says that Amos Hochstein - who helped broker the maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon - played a "noteworthy leading role in brokering these negotiations."

"Together, we will spur large-scale investment in new energy technologies, in our own countries, around the world and in emerging economies," Hochstein said in a separate statement carried out by the WAM state news agency.

The statement said the partnership would "assemble and stimulate" private and public sector funding and support for clean energy innovation, carbon and methane management, advanced reactors including small modular reactors, and industrial and transport decarbonization.

"The energy transition needs a realistic, practical and economically viable plan to deliver climate progress together with energy security and inclusive economic growth," Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Industry and Advanced Technology Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Change, said in the statement.