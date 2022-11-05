Israel to showcase ‘alternatives’ pavilion at COP27

Israel will promote itself as the 'Land of Alternative Milk, Alternative Honey, and Alternative Meat'

Israel will officially open its activities at the COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh tomorrow until November 18.

At the event, Israel will showcase one of the largest pavilions – the most significant Israeli participation since the international conference on the topic of climate change began.

The pavilion will promote Israel as the “land of alternative milk, alternative honey, and alternative meat.”

Lior Assaf Israel's pavilion at the COP27 United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Representing the Jewish state will be Israel’s President Isaac Herzog alongside a number of senior Israeli officials from the public and private sectors.

A delegation from Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry will be led by Director-General Alon Ushpiz, Special Envoy for Climate Change Gideon Bachar, the head of the International Organizations Division Amir Weisbrod, and the Israeli Ambassador to Egypt Amira Oron.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry has made it a central goal to lead the fight against climate change in the international arena,” stressed Ushpiz.

He added that “Israeli knowledge and technology that we are promoting around the world will help us be a significant factor in dealing with the global climate crisis, with an emphasis on our own region.”

“We are coming to Egypt this year and next year to Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) with a concept of regional cooperation with allies, both old and new.”