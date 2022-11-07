Israel’s President Herzog departs for COP27 in Egypt

'The climate is at the top of the State of Israel’s priorities'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Monday departed to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he will head the Israeli delegation to the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP27).

Herzog will hold diplomatic meetings with the delegates and will inaugurate the first-ever Israeli pavilion at a COP summit, which kicked off earlier on Sunday.

“The Middle East faces mighty challenges. In my speech, I will present the Israeli vision that I call the ‘Renewable Middle East,’ in which Israel and regional states will cooperate to provide major solutions for the climate crisis,” the president said before the departure.

He will attend the opening plenary of COP27 and later in the day will address the COP27 central plenary.

“The climate is at the top of the State of Israel’s priorities. It is connected to the future of our children and future generations. We must do everything to do our part to save humankind,” the president added.

Upon his arrival, Herzog will be received by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, after which he will meet the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The president will then hold a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

After the plenary he will also meet with Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and then with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II. Other officials that Herzog is scheduled to meet include Colombian President Gustavo Petro and the Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, Brad Smith.