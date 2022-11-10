Yemen farmers inflame climate woes with narcotic cultivation

Qat - a narcotic green leaf that dominates life in Yaman - can earn three times the revenue of any other crop

Farmers in Yemen are draining groundwater around its capital Sana’a and removing soil to cultivate Qat – a narcotic green leaf that dominates life in the country but threatens to exhaust precious resources in the climate-vulnerable Gulf state.

Chewing Qat is a national pastime and demand is one of the few certainties in a nation torn apart by a seven-year war that has left millions facing hunger and wrecked the economy.

Qat can earn three times the revenue of any other crop, but the steady cash flow comes at a heavy price. The bitter-tasting plant requires deep-well irrigation and disproportionate use of water, exacerbating Yemen’s water scarcity problem.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed Shiite rebels known as Houthis sit on a wall as they chew Qat leaves during a rally against Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen.

The conflict has destroyed water infrastructure – leaving millions of people without safe water to drink or grow crops – while the traditional terraced farming system used as a food source in the arid Arabian Peninsula nation has been neglected.

Farmers in al-Hawari and Beit al-Dhafif villages, where fruits and grains are cultivated, are now planting Qat on new terraces built from soil dug from fields below, leaving a wasteland of huge pits behind.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed An elderly Yemeni man looks at farmers while uprooting Qat trees during a campaign to replace them with almond and coffee trees in the Haraz mountains, west of Sana'a, Yemen.

Amid the uncertainties of war, cultivating Qat has its advantages. While fruit trees take up to five years to harvest, a Qat crop only takes a few months and can be harvested several times a year.

But climate change is making Yemen’s rainfall less reliable, according to the World Bank, and the past few years have seen droughts interspersed with intense rain, causing flash floods that don’t replenish aquifers.

"Due to the lack of rain and the receding of the wells, all the (farms) dried up," said Khaled Measer, a farmer in Bait al-Dhafif.

"It's all over.”