Israel and Jordan unite to save polluted Jordan River

It's an important goal for both countries due to the ecological and touristic value of the site

Israel and Jordan signed a declaration of intent on Thursday to clean up and protect the Jordan River at the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

This river, shared by the two countries, is almost dry due to climate change, pollution and other threats.

Water cooperation is a key part of the 1994 peace treaty signed between Israel and Jordan, but as bilateral relations have remained complicated in recent decades, mutual efforts to increase the Jordan River's water supply were limited.

The plan announced on Thursday is still imprecise. It said that Israel and Jordan pledge to reduce pollution in the river by building sewage treatment facilities and preventing riverside towns from dumping raw sewage into the river, according to an Israeli government statement.

The two countries also want to promote sustainable agriculture, by controlling runoff from agricultural fields and reducing the use of pesticides, the statement added, without specifying how.

Israel's outgoing Environmental Protection Minister, Tamar Zandberg, called the pact "an expression of the close relationship... between the two countries."

"Cleaning up the hazards, restoring the flow of water and strengthening the natural ecosystems of the Jordan River will ... help us prepare for the climate crisis."

Jordan's Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammed al-Najjar voiced hope the accord would improve livelihoods and provide "more water for residents on both banks of the Jordan River, including the Palestinians," according to a statement on the official Petra news agency.

Jordan is one of the world's most water-deficient countries, suffering from extreme droughts, and water cooperation with Israel long pre-dates the 1994 peace deal between them.