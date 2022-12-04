Morocco to spend over $12b on green investments in 4 years

600 Moroccan industrial companies will be supported by the new program

Morocco announced on Saturday it will invest nearly $12 billion over four years in renewable energies.

The investment program was presented by the CEO of the OCP Group, Mostafa Terrab, in the presence of King Mohammed VI. It will extend from 2023 to 2027 and will open up new opportunities for specialized foreign companies.

The OCP Group, which has tripled its fertilizer production capacity in the last ten years, is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of phosphate fertilizers. Its new program aims to increase the production capacity of fertilizers with a long-term objective of carbon neutrality before 2040, according to a press release from the king's cabinet.

The group plans to supply all of its industrial facilities with green energy by 2027 by investing massively in solar and wind energy. Under the initiative 600 Moroccan industrial companies will be supported, generating 25,000 jobs.

Morocco's ambition is to supply the new seawater desalination capacity in order to meet both the needs of the OCP Group and the supply of drinking water and the irrigation of riparian areas of the group's sites. As the world's largest importer of ammonia, OCP wants to reduce these purchases by investing in alternative energy sources, in particular green ammonia and green hydrogen. It will allow the company to enter the green manure market and create fertilization solutions adapted to the specific needs of different soils and crops.