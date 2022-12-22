Arabian oryx returns to Saudi Arabia's Neom Nature Reserve

First time in a century that endangered species reintroduced back into natural ranges

Saudi Arabia has returned the endangered Arabian oryx to the desert of the Neom Nature Reserve for the first time after a century.

The oryx, which is a type of antelope, was hunted and poached to extinction in the wild in 1972, but continued to exist in captivity through zoo breeding programs and in private collections, according to the University of Sydney.

Israel, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region, including Oman and the United Arab Emirates, have reintroduction programs. "It's very exciting to see a new reintroduction program coming up in the region," Dr. Tal Polak, biodiversity ecologist with the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority, explained to i24NEWS.

Emphasizing the importance of biodiversity, Polak said that oryx were important for the germination of acacia trees, which are adapted to survive in desert environments.

It is important to reintroduce species, Polak continued. "The more diversity, the more sustainable the ecosystem will be."

Saudi Arabia also released the Nubian ibex, Arabian sand gazelle and mountain gazelle to the Neom Nature Reserve. All four species arrived from the capital Riyadh in late October. They were previously housed at the National Center for Wildlife in Riyadh. Upon arrival at Neom they were housed in pens before being released into the reserve.

In another development reported in March of this year, a University of Sydney project was able to decode the DNA of the Arabian oryx. This genetic information can be used in breeding programs to ensure the survival of the species.