5.1 quake hits Turkey, also felt in northern Israel

If confirmed, this would be the fourth earthquake felt in Israel since the beginning of February

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake reportedly struck Turkey on Thursday and was felt across the region in Syria, Lebanon, and northern Israel.

The incident came 10 days after the devastating quake that left more than 42,000 people dead across Turkey and Syria.

Last week, three earthquakes hit Israel following the Turkey-Syria quake. According to experts, a major earthquake is expected in the Jewish state in the coming years.

Residents of northern Israel reported the earthquake on social media, but there was no immediate confirmation from the Israel Seismological Institute. This would be the fourth earthquake felt in Israel since the beginning of February.

"It was very short this time, but the lamps in the living room still danced," said Shlomi, a social media user.

A report from the Construction and Housing Ministry said last year that if a strong earthquake were to hit Israel, 80,000 buildings would be vulnerable to destruction, as they are defined as high-risk because they were built before the building standard was changed in 1985. Some 35 percent of them would be seriously damaged.