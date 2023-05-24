'There is nothing that can be done to stop this at the moment,' experts say

A deadly epidemic has killed the whole population of black sea urchins in the Gulf of Eilat in the last few months and continues to spread through the Red Sea threatening unique coral reefs, according to Tel Aviv University.

An Israeli research team found that mass mortality of sea urchins that help keep coral reefs healthy has also been registered in Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Lead researcher Omri Bronstein, from Tel Aviv University's Steinhardt Museum of Natural History and School of Zoology, said that in just two days a long-spined black sea urchin called Diadema setosum was turned into a skeleton likely by a disease-causing ciliate parasite.

According to Bronstein, the first reports of this epidemic came from the Mediterranean Sea, including Greece and Turkey. While at first it wasn’t concerning for the Israeli researchers, due to the urchins being an invasive species, the pathogen is now crossing into the natural population of the Red Sea.

"There is nothing that can be done to stop this at the moment," said the expert, adding that there is a "very narrow window" to create an isolated population of the sea urchins that remain in other areas and could be reintroduced later on.

The researchers submitted a report to Israeli environmental authorities. They are now considering emergency steps to protest the coral reefs near an Israeli resort town of Eilat that is popular with divers for its unique corals.

The sea urchins feed on algae preventing them from blocking sunshine and smothering the reefs.

"Coral stand no chance competing with algae. That's why we need sea urchins," Bronstein explained. "Without this species, as we've seen - this is not imagination, we've seen it happening in front of our eyes - it is not a good future."