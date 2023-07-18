Gazans call for protest amid power shortages worsened by heatwave

Over 2.3 million people in the narrow Palestinian enclave between Egypt and Israel suffer power cuts for up to 12 hours a day

A heatwave in Gaza that sent temperatures over 104 degrees Fahrenheit worsened power shortages and sparked discontent among Palestinian residents who are frustrated with the ruling Hamas terror group.

Over 2.3 million people in the narrow enclave between Egypt and Israel suffer power cuts for up to 12 hours a day. The area needs some 500 megawatts of power per day in the summer, according to local officials – but it only receives 180 megawatts, mostly from Israel and the rest from the Strip’s lone power plant.

Hamas, which has run the territory since 2007, blames a 16-year-long Israeli-Egyptian blockade for devastating Gaza’s economy and undermining development, including the power network.

“Our dreams have shrunk from (achieving) the right of return and liberating the homeland to one extra hour of electricity,” Abdel-Hamid Abdel Ati, a local journalist, told Reuters.

The crisis has provoked an unusual wave of social media protests, and some have called for street demonstrations, demanding action from Hamas and that the local generator produces more power by operating the plant at full capacity.

"We haven't witnessed such heat in years, and we get electricity for around six hours a day. I can't fan my children, so I am using the plastic tray to fan them because of the severe heat," said Yasmin Fojo, a mother of five from southern Gaza.

Jalal Ismail, the Hamas-appointed chairman of the Gaza Energy Authority, said the current problem was driven by the soaring heatwave.

Resolving the problem was a political issue, he claimed, referring to current divisions with Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction, which runs the Palestinian Authority (PA). The PA, which pays for the electricity feed from Israel, blames the crisis on Hamas, whom it said was responsible for collecting electricity revenues.