Facing ‘unprecedented heat,’ Iran shuts down for two days

As searing temperatures sweep across the world, Iran on Wednesday imposed a two-day holiday for government workers and banks due to “unprecedented heat.”

The decision came after the meteorological office forecasted temperatures exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit in many cities, and hovering above 123°F in the southwest. Tehran experienced temperatures of 102°F on Wednesday, and temperatures in the north were expected to keep rising.

Government spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi was quoted by state media as saying Wednesday and Thursday would be holidays, while the health ministry said hospitals would be on high alert and urged people to stay indoors over fears of heatstroke.

Heatwaves have affected large parts of the globe in recent weeks, linked by scientists to human-induced climate change.

In June, Iran changed summer working hours for government employees, who now start earlier in order to save electricity in offices when temperatures peak. The region has long faced severe water shortages, which triggered protests this week over an upstream dam in neighboring Afghanistan restricting water flow.

With a population of more than 85 million, the Islamic Republic is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change and the rise in global temperatures. Like nearby countries, it has suffered extreme dry spells and heatwaves for years, which are expected to worsen as climate change continues.