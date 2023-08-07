Israel deploys ‘Wings of Fire’ mission to Cyprus for wildfire relief

High winds have Cypriot officials on high alert of wildfire flareups, amid one of the longest heatwaves in the island's history

At the request of Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Israel on Monday sent a relief mission to its Mediterranean neighbor to help quell wildfires, amid one of the longest heatwaves in the island's history.

On instruction from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and approved by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the IDF operation dubbed “Wings of Fire” will help extinguish huge fires in the city of Limassol. Led by the National Security Ministry, the operation is under the command of the Israel Police Air Division and in cooperation with the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority.

“This is pursuant to a request by the Republic of Cyprus for emergency assistance, based on the strong bilateral partnership,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“The crews and equipment will be transported by the IDF Shimshon aircraft… which will assist in extinguishing the huge fires that are raging in the Republic of Cyprus due to the extreme weather [and] strong winds,” it added.

The operation includes two Air-Tractor firefighting aircraft, a crew of four pilots, a trained ground crew, wildfire experts, and equipment including approximately six tons of Israel Fire and Rescue Service flame retardants.

“Wings of Fire” comes around two weeks after an Israeli mission returned from Greece after helping it extinguish wildfires in several regions there. In 2021, Israel also sent two firefighting planes to Cyprus to help put out fires raging on the island.