'Water for Electricity' brings together Israel, UAE, and Jordan

The Prosperity Initiative was discussed by Israeli Energy Minister Yisrael Katz along with his Emirati and Jordanian counterparts, as well as U.S. officials

Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Yisrael Katz met with his Emirati and Jordanian counterparts in Abu Dhabi on Monday evening, along with other senior regional and U.S. officials.

The final stages of a regional Prosperity Initiative was discussed, which would see the sale of roughly 7 billion cubic feet of desalinated water per annum to Amman from Israel and the purchase of green electricity by Jerusalem from a solar farm funded by the UAE in Jordan.

Details were formulated for a comprehensive outline due to be signed in a G4 agreement by Israel, the UAE, Jordan and the U.S. at the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in Dubai at the end of 2023.

Katz invited his UAE counterpart H.E Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber “to visit Israel and we agreed on cooperation between our countries in projects promoting energy and green energy”

“The Abraham Accords are changing the Middle East,” the Israeli minister added. Before the meeting, Katz had visited a synagogue in Abu Dhabi dedicated to Abraham, the father of Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

The Israeli press release pointed out that the high-level meeting was also attended by Jordanian Energy and Natural Resources Minister Dr. Saleh A. Al-Kharabsheh, Jordanian Water and Irrigation Minister Muhammad Jamil Musa Al-Najjar, Jordanian Environment Minister Muawieh Khalid Radaideh and U.S. Senior Advisor in the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate David Livingston.

Oded Karni (GPO) U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs, David Livingston (R), along with Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Yisrael Katz (L), in Abu Dhabi.

In attendance from Israel’s delegation were Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Director General Yossi Shelley, Energy and Infrastructure Ministry Director General Kobi Blitstein, Energy and Infrastructure Ministry Deputy Director General Barak Naftali, Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Amir Shavit, Water Authority Director Yechezkel Lifshitz, Prosperity Agreements Project Director Brig.-Gen. (Ret.) Asher Ben-Lulu and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Shelley also especially delivered greetings on behalf of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the advancement of the “Water for Electricity” project.