Taliban: Women must consent to marriage

The order failed to mention female access to education or work outside the home

Afghanistan’s Taliban government released on Friday a decree on women’s rights, stating that women should not be considered “property” and must consent to marriage.

The order failed to mention, however, female access to education or work outside the home, Reuters reported.

"A woman is not a property, but a noble and free human being,” the decree, released by Taliban spokesman Zabihillah Muhajid, said.

“No one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace… or to end animosity.”

The government set out rules governing marriage and property for women, proclaiming that women should not be forced into marriage and that widows should have a share in their late husband’s property.

Courts should also take into account the rules when making decisions, the decree continued, urging religious affairs and information ministries to promote such rights.

It made no comment about education or women being able to work outside the home, which is a major concern of the international community and a key element for future engagement with the country.

To commit to upholding women’s rights, the international community froze most of the country's foreign funds after the Islamist group took power in August.

During its previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban banned women from leaving the house without a male relative and full face and head covering, as well as girls from receiving education.

Officials of the new Taliban government claim they changed, allowing some high schools for girls to open, according to Reuters.

Still, many women and rights advocates remain skeptical.