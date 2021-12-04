The reported explosion coincides with a crisis in the talks on Iran's nuclear program

Iranian news media on Saturday quoted local sources as saying a large explosion was heard in the sky above the town of Natanz, which houses a key installation of the country's controversial nuclear program.

"Local sources have reported hearing a large explosion in the Natanz sky. No official source has yet confirmed or denied the report," several websites quoted the Daneshju News Agency as reporting.

Shortly thereafter, state media quoted a military commander as saying that the blast was part of a military drill and there was no cause for concern.

"An hour ago, one of our missile systems in the region was tested to assess the state of readiness on the ground, and there is nothing to fear," the commander said.

The report in state media claimed that air defense units fired a missile to test a rapid reaction force over Natanz.

The incident coincides with a crisis in the talks on Iran's nuclear program.

Earlier this year, Iran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging the Natanz nuclear plant and vowed revenge for an attack understood to be the latest episode in a long-running "shadow war."