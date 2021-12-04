US warns it won't let Iran slow down nuclear talks, accelerate race for bomb

Official stresses US has 'other tools' at its disposal if negotiations fail

The United States warned Saturday that it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its controversial nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities.

The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers in Vienna, Austria stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious."

"We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said a senior US administration official - echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The official said Washington was not yet planning to walk away from the indirect talks that it resumed with Tehran last week, but hoped Iran would return "with a serious attitude."

"Iran did not show the posture of a country that is seriously thinking of a rapid return" to the 2015 accord aimed at putting curbs on its nuclear program, said the official, speaking to reporters after returning from the Austrian capital.

The official said it was not yet known when the European Union coordinator would reconvene the parties, but that the date "matters far less to us than whether Iran will come back with a serious attitude, prepared to negotiate seriously."

At this stage, he said the United States will pursue its efforts at diplomacy, but reasserted it has "other tools" at its disposal should negotiations fail.