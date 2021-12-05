West condemns Taliban over ‘summary killings’

The group of nations further called on the Taliban to ensure amnesty was enforced and upheld

A group of western nations led by the US condemned the Taliban over the “summary killings” of former members of Afghan security forces, as reported by the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

According to The Guardian, the rights group demanded quick investigations.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others,” read a statement on Saturday by the European Union, along with other nations.

“We underline that the alleged actions constitute human rights abuses.”

The group of nations further called on Afghanistan’s new rulers to ensure their “announced amnesty” was enforced and upheld, The Guardian reported.

Earlier this week, HRW released a report documenting the summary executions or enforced disappearances of 47 former Afghan security forces and other military personnel, as well as police and intelligence officers, who either surrendered to or were apprehended by the Taliban between August and November.

“Reported cases must be investigated promptly and in a transparent manner,” the countries - which included Australia, Britain, Japan, and several others - said in their statement.

“These steps must be clearly publicized as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances… We will continue to measure the Taliban by their actions,” the statement added, The Guardian reported.

Following their takeover of Kabul in August, the Taliban pledged that their regime would be different from their previous rule between 1996 and 2001.

However, the United Nations has since expressed concern about violent punishments and human rights violations.