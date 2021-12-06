Norway to Afghanistan backers: Transfer funds to UN agencies

ARTF’s donors met on Friday and agreed to decide on the transfer in one week

Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt on Monday said the country is urging backers of a frozen Afghanistan fund managed by the World Bank to transfer $280 million in donations from its reserves to United Nations agencies.

Financing from the World Bank’s Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) was frozen following a Taliban takeover, and though the bank’s board approved the transfer, the fund’s 31 donors must do so as well for the handover to commence.

If greenlit, the transfer would send $280 million from the ARTF to the UN’s World Food Programme and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

A World Bank spokesperson disclosed that the ARTF’s donors met on Friday and agreed to decide on the matter in one week.

Huitfeldt expressed hope that the backers would approve the maneuver during a joint interview conducted with Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Achim Steiner.

“We discussed the situation in Afghanistan during the NATO meeting last week, and also encourage NATO countries to continue to avoid a total economic or humanitarian collapse in Afghanistan,” the minister said.

“If you cannot have enough food, you cannot educate your children, you cannot get health services for your family, you have no reason to live there anymore, you try to move on somewhere else,” Steiner added.