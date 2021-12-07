UK: Whistleblower condemns Foreign Office over Kabul evacuation

He claimed that up to 150,000 people applied for evacuation, but less than five percent received help

Tens of thousands were unable to access help from the United Kingdom amid the Taliban-takeover of Kabul due to turmoil and confusion in the Foreign Office, according to a whistleblower’s account.

Raphael Marshall, a former diplomat, claimed that bureaucratic chaos, ministerial intervention, and lack of planning led to “people being left to die at the hands of the Taliban."

The evidence was considered serious enough for an internal inquiry to be launched by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), The Guardian reported.

Marshall worked on the FCDO’s special cases team at the height of the Afghanistan crisis in August.

At one point during the withdrawal of Western forces from Kabul, Marshall said that he was the only person working at the evacuation desk, making life and death decisions based on haphazard criteria.

He further claimed that Dominic Raab - then foreign secretary of FCDO who was moved to a new role following the Kabul takeover - misunderstood the desperate position at the Kabul airport be delaying several emergency evacuation referrals.

Marshall noted that Raab insisted on more evidence rather than acting immediatley, The Guardian reported.

“It is hard to explain why he reserved the decision for himself but failed to make it immediately,” he said.

In his testimony, Marshall estimated that between 75,000 and 150,000 people applied for evacuation under a scheme meant for those employed by the UK government.

He claimed that fewer than five percent received help, The Guardian reported.

A UK government spokesperson said staff “worked tirelessly to evacuate more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan.”