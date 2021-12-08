US confirms Navy seized oil, arms from Iran in 2019, 2020

The US plans to send money from the oil's sale to the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund

The United States Justice Department disclosed on Tuesday that the US Navy seized two large caches of Iran’s weapons and around 1.1 million barrels of the country’s oil during security operations in 2019 and 2020.

US Navy Central Command (NAVCENT) confiscated “171 guided anti-tank missiles, eight surface-to-air missiles, land attack cruise missile components, anti-ship cruise missile components, thermal weapons optics and other components for missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles,” according to a US Justice Department press release.

This marks the largest such US seizure officially confirmed by Washington.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) organized the shipments, the department explained, adding that the arms and oil were being sent to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“The combined efforts of the FBI and our partners to seize missiles and over a million barrels of petroleum demonstrate our commitment to defend against foreign terrorist organizations and enforce US sanctions,” Assistant Director Alan E. Kohler Jr of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division said, the press release reported.

Iran’s seized oil products were then sold by the US government for net proceeds of over $26 million.

Washington plans to donate the money, either partially or in entirety, to the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.