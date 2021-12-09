Experts believe that the upcoming visit is an attempt to push Iran’s progress in nuclear talks

A team of envoys from the United States will travel to the United Arab Emirates next week to speak with banks there about Iran’s compliance with sanctions, a State Department representative said Thursday.

The delegation will include the Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki, from the US Treasury Department.

During the visit, Gacki is expected to alert banks with business ties to Iran that they are not complying with sanctions by doing business with the Islamic Republic.

The US obtained evidence that the banks were acting in non-compliance, according to a State Department spokesperson.

In 2018, the UAE said it was fully complying with the terms of Iran’s sanctions.

The removal of sanctions is a key demand for Iran during the nuclear negotiations in Vienna, which restarted on Thursday after breaking off last week.

World powers are seeking to re-impose limits on Iran’s nuclear program, restrictions first introduced in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In 2018, then-president Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the agreement and imposed a series of sanctions on Iran.

Experts believe that the upcoming visit by Gacki is an attempt to push Iran’s progress in the Vienna nuclear negotiations.