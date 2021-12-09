Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire with government

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban, fighting to overthrow Islamabad

Taliban militants in Pakistan announced the end to a month-long ceasefire on Thursday, accusing the government of breaching terms including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiation committees.

The Pakistani Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban. They have fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad, seeking to rule with their own brand of Islamic Sharia law.

The ceasefire was always set to run until Thursday, with the possibility of extending if both parties agreed. This is the latest in a series of attempts to broker an end to a conflict that killed thousands.

The TTP, however, accuses Islamabad of failing to respect the ceasefire agreement by not releasing more than 100 prisoners as promised. It also did not appoint negotiating terms to conduct talks, and the TTP said security forces carried out raids while the ceasefire was in force.

"Now let the Pakistani people decide whether it is the TTP or the Pakistani army and establishment that is not abiding by the agreements?" the group said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"In these circumstances, it is not possible to advance the ceasefire," it said.

The TTP killed thousands of military personnel and civilians over the years in bombings and suicide attacks. They are best known for attacking Malala Yousafzai.