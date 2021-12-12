Iran's chief negotiator: ‘Positive’ changes at Vienna talks

Iran's nuclear negotiator says the 'two parties are at the point of agreeing' on the agenda

Iran's chief negotiator on Sunday reported progress on an agenda for talks with global powers over its nuclear program, as Britain said the Vienna negotiations were Tehran's "last chance."

Talks restarted on Thursday to try to revive the 2015 deal between Iran and other nations, which the United States withdrew from under Donald Trump in 2018.

"The two parties are at the point of agreeing on the matters which should be on the agenda," Tehran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri told the official IRNA news agency.

"It's a positive and important evolution since, at the start, they weren't even in agreement on the issues to negotiate."

His comments came as the G7 said Sunday that time was running out for Iran to agree on a deal.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Vienna talks were Tehran's "last chance to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution."

Her comments marked the first time a signatory to the original deal gave an ultimatum for the talks.

According to Bagheri, the new administration in power in Iran since June, led by ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, raised additional points to those negotiated by its reformist predecessors.

Iran wants a lifting of all US sanctions imposed after Trump's withdrawal but Biden's administration said it will only negotiate measures taken by Trump over the nuclear program, not steps imposed over other concerns such as human rights.

Tehran presented two texts at the talks, one on the sanctions and the other on its nuclear activity.