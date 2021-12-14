European diplomats warn Iran deal could become 'empty shell'

'We still have not been able to get down to real negotiations,' the diplomats said

European diplomats at the talks in Vienna with Iran warned that the 2015 nuclear deal could soon become “an empty shell,” according to a joint statement Monday.

“As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations,” representatives from the UK, Germany and France said. “Time is running out.”

“Without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell,” the statement read.

The US has expressed exasperation at Iran since talks began on November 29 to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran nuclear deal.

US President Joe Biden’s has made a push for diplomacy, despite Iranian disregard for the agreement put in place to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities.

“We have had many hours of engagement, and all delegations have pressed Iran to be reasonable,” the European diplomats said.

"We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.

This contrasts the optimism from Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, who told the official IRNA news agency on Sunday that “the two parties are at the point of agreeing on the matters which should be on the agenda.”

The development was “a positive and important evolution” in the talks, he said.

Israel reportedly signaled to the US that it is ready for a military option if the talks fail.