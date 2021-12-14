Iran criticizes envoys at nuclear talks for ‘blame game’

Iran's negotiator at the nuclear talks says 'Diplomacy is a two-way street'

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, criticized world powers from the 2015 nuclear deal after representatives from Europe expressed dismay at the lack of real progress with Tehran in the Vienna talks.

“Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy,” the official wrote on his Twitter account.

“We proposed our ideas early, and worked constructively and flexibly to narrow gaps."

“Diplomacy is a two-way street. If there's real will to remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, the way for a quick, good deal will be paved," he added.

Envoys representing the United Kingdom, Germany, and France at the talks expressed concern on Monday that no real progress was made during the negotiations with Iran.

The diplomats delivered a statement arguing that the parties “still have not been able to get down to real negotiations” and warned the deal “will very soon become an empty shell” given Iran’s advancements in its nuclear program.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470608088231256066 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

World powers are negotiating in Vienna to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal with Iran, which established limits on the country’s nuclear program.

Former US president Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the agreement back in 2018 and subsequently reimposed sanctions on Iran.