Afghanistan’s deposed UN envoy slams Taliban’s rights abuses

The envoy says 'we see a total reversal of two decades of advances' in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s United Nations ambassador in Geneva, Nasir Ahmad Andisha, an envoy from the country’s former government, said the Taliban is committing a number of human rights abuses in the state.

While addressing a Human Rights Council Tuesday on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Andisha alleged that the Islamist movement engaged in targeted killings and enforced disappearances since taking over the country.

“With the military takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, not only (do) we see a total reversal of two decades of advances... but the group is also committing a litany of abuses with full impunity,” the official said.

He added that in many cases, these crimes are unreported and undocumented.

Andisha is still recognized as the official Afghanistan representative at the UN in Geneva, as the institution postponed a decision on whether it would allow representatives from Myanmar’s ruling junta and the Taliban into the body.

In October, a delegation of distinguished women from Afghanistan - including a former diplomat, two ex-politicians, and a journalist - visited the UN in New York to warn against granting the Taliban official representation.

The women voiced their concerns over the Taliban’s human rights abuses, and urged the body “to give that seat to somebody who respects the rights of everyone in Afghanistan.”